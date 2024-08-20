Heavy rain in Telangana leaves traffic haywire

HYDERABAD: Rain lashed several parts of the city and the state on Monday afternoon. Light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning were reported from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahbubabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy districts.

The highest rainfall of 105.5 mm in the state was recorded in Nizamabad on Monday, while Shaikpet in Hyderabad recorded 53.3 mm. The sudden and intense downpour accompanied with gusty winds affected the vehicular movement at many places in the city.

Areas including Koti, Abids, Nampally, Gandhi Bhavan, Afzalgunj, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Tank Bund, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Old City areas, Secunderabad, Hitech corridor, Gachibowli experienced traffic snarls in the home-bound evening hours.

The India Meteorological Department said rains were triggered by cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka which lay over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood and which extended up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. The other factor that caused the rain was a trough that had formed due to the formation of cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema neighbourhood which extended till Comorin area across Tamil Nadu, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The IMD has predicted more rain in the week ahead under the influence of cyclonic circulation and issued a yellow alert in the state till August 23 for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 330C and 240C respectively and surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/South-Westerlies with wind speeds reaching up to 6-10 kmph.