Some farmers did not get loan waiver, agrees Minister N Uttam

HYDERABAD: Acknowledging that some farmers have not been able to avail the farm loan waiver scheme due to issues with Aadhaar, ration cards, bank passbooks etc., Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday asserted that the state government was committed to extending the scheme to all eligible.

Addressing a press conference at Jal Soudha along with Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, Uttam said that there was nothing like ineligibility as officials are working on sorting out all the technical issues.

Stating that over eight lakh farmers have availed loans of Rs 2 lakh and above, he said that as per the policy decision, Rs 2 lakh will be credited into the bank accounts of the farmers only after they clear the remaining loan amount. Asked about the issues related to ration cards, he said that the mandal agriculture officers will visit the residences of beneficiaries to verify their families.

Stating that as many as 1.2 lakh farmers have given incorrect Aadhaar details, Uttam said that some of them provided 11 or 13 digits instead of the standard 12 digits Unique Identification Number. Additionally, there were discrepancies in the names in the Aadhaar database and in bank accounts of 1.61 lakh farmers, he said, adding that the corrections required are being made.

Uttam also pointed out that 4.83 lakh farmers do not have ration cards, and agriculture officers have been directed to visit their homes to collect details.