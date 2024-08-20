Telangana: KT Rama Rao vows to remove Rajiv statue if BRS returns to power

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the state government’s decision to install Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that his party would remove the statue when it “returns” to power.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao said that the BRS government had proposed to install the statue of Telangana Talli and identified this site in front of the Secretariat. “But the Congress government is now trying to install the statute of Rajiv Gandhi in the same place. It’s nothing but insulting the self-respect of Telangana,” he said.

“If the Congress government erects the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, then the next BRS government would remove it and install the Telangana Talli statue,” he added.

Rama Rao recalled that the BRS government after constructing the new Secretariat created an island in front of the Secretariat and proposed to install Telangana Talli statue there during decennial celebrations of state formation. “A park that was named after the former CM Anjaiah was renamed as Lumbini Park. Now, the government is trying to install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, who insulted Anjaiah, near the Lumbini Park,” he alleged.

“The BRS government never removed Rajiv Gandhi’s name from Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme, Rajiv Gandhi IIIT, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Rajiv Gandhi Uppal Stadium, Rajiv Rahadari, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. But the Congress government is insulting Telangana with its plan to install Rajiv Gandhi statue where Telangana Talli statue was proposed to be erected,” he said.

Rama Rao also said that the BRS, if voted to power, would rename the Rajiv Gandhi International airport too.

Missing Kavitha

Meanwhile, Rama Rao expressed his sadness over missing his sister Kavitha on Raksha Bandhan day.

“You may not be able to tie Rakhi today. But will be with you through thick and thin,” he posted on X.

MEETING WITH SRI LANKAN MINISTER

In a post on X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Sri Lankan Minister Sathasivam Viyalendiran met him on Monday.

“Had a productive meeting with Sri Lankan Minister Sri Sathasivam Viyalendiran today who called on me in Hyderabad. Honored by his words on Telangana’s rapid progress and the development of Hyderabad. Proud of how far we’ve come in just 10 years. Grateful to Minister Sathasivam for recognising our efforts in making Hyderabad a hub of opportunities,” he said.