Union Minister Bandi accuses govt of not waiving loans of all farmers

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that the Congress government in the state has not only failed to implement its six guarantees but also did not fulfil its promise of waiving crop loans of all eligible farmers.

Addressing the media after participating in the Raksha Bandhan and World Photography Day events in Karimnagar, the BJP leader said: “The Congress government promised to waive farm loans to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore. But in reality, it waived only Rs 17,000 crore loans.”

“The Congress government also failed to keep its election promises, including implementation of its six guarantees. It stopped caring about people and the farmers,” he added.

The MoS, meanwhile, urged the state government to release irrigation water to Karimnagar and demanded that a review be conducted immediately. “This irrigation water issue should be resolved without any delay, without causing any problems with regard to supply of drinking water,” he said.

Targeting BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, Sanjay alleged that the former has entered into a secrete pact with Congress bigwigs in Delhi and as part of that deal, the BRS gave money to Congress, due to which cases against the KCR’s family related to the Kaleshwaram project, phone tapping, drugs and others were shelved. “The Congress leaders have fallen silent after initially stating that they would send the KCR family to jail,” he said and added that KCR was seeking a date and time to merge his party with the Congress.

Rubbishing the Congress’ allegation that BRS will merge with BJP, he said that such a move will not be beneficial to the saffron party. “If that happens, there is no chance of BJP assuming power in Telangana. Besides, the BJP always maintains distance from family rule and corruption. The Congress actually needs this route because they do not know who will continue in the party and who will quit,” he added.