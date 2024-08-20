Will bring back revenue system in villages, says Telangana Revenue Minister

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has announced that the Congress government will reintroduce the revenue system in villages and establish revenue courts. He said the government was trying to bring a new Revenue Act to end suffering of farmers in the state.

On Monday, the minister participated in a meeting on the new revenue draft Bill, organised by the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA). Noting that the Dharani portal, introduced by the previous BRS government, allegedly made the farmers suffer, he said that the hardships and suffering of farmers would end soon.

Ponguleti said: “We are making a law to solve the land problems permanently. Whether we are physically present, in power or not, the laws we bring should be useful forever for the benefit of the people. Our government will move forward in this direction.”

Alleging the BRS revoked the VRO and VAO systems without acknowledging any alternatives, Srinivasa Rao recalled Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s promise to immerse the Dharani portal in the Bay of Bengal when he was the PCC president. “The people of Telangana have entrusted us with their faith in our assurance,” he added.