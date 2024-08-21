Congress, BRS leaders file police complaints against each other in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Congress and BRS leaders lodged complaints with the police against each other on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha member M Anil Kumar Yadav gave a complaint to Saifabad police stating that BRS working president KT Rama Rao insulted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on X.

Yadav, in his complaint to the police, pointed out that Rama Rao termed the CM “Cheap Minister” and “Delhi Ghulam”. The BRS MLA not only damaged the reputation of the CM, but the entire Telangana state, Yadav said in his complaint and wanted the police to register a criminal case.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan, Balka Suman and others lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police in the evening against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for using “abusive, false, defamatory and unparliamentary language” against K Chandrashekar Rao in the presence of school children during the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations. The BRS leaders in their complaint said that the offensive language and ugly behaviour exhibited by Revanth during the event amounted to disrespecting even Rajiv Gandhi. They asked the police to register a case against the CM.