Hyderabad teen dies after alleged harassment; Accused arrested

HYDERABAD: Two days after a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly harassed by a youth, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital at Mahabubabad’s Narsimhulapet after attempting to die by suicide, the police apprehended a 23-year-old man in connection with the case. He was produced before the court on Tuesday evening and sent to judicial remand.

Police said the accused is a B.Tech graduate from Khammam. He allegedly harassed the victim at Suryapet’s Kodad, where the girl was pursuing her diploma course. On August 15, the girl came back to her house at Narsimhulapet and attempted to die by suicide as she was allegedly unable to bear the harassment.

“The victim consumed poison on the same day she reached home,” the police said, adding that she was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mahabubabad and was undergoing treatment. But her condition deteriorated and she passed away early on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Mahabubabad SP K Sudhir Ramnath said, “A woman SI recorded the victim’s statement and we also recorded her dying declaration.” In her police complaint on August 17, the girl alleged that she took the extreme step as she was harassed by a man.