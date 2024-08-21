Telangana CM Revanth slams KTR for objecting to statue of ‘martyr’ Rajiv Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Responding to the BRS questioning the government over installing a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday lashed out at pink party working president KT Rama Rao. The CM alleged that Rama Rao has plans to install his father K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statue “even before his death”.

Referring to Rama Rao’s threat that the BRS, when it returns to power, will remove the statue if installed in front of the Secretariat, the chief minister dared the BRS leaders to touch the Rajiv Gandhi statue while issuing a strong warning that grand old party workers “will not sit and watch quietly”.

“Telangana society will ostracise you [BRS and KTR] if you utter meaningless words. There is no place for thieves and drunkards in front of the Secretariat,” the chief minister said.

The CM made these comments after paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi during an event organised at Somajiguda Circle by veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao to mark the former PM’s birth anniversary.

During the event, expressing his concern for children who were standing in the sun, the chief minister directed officials to shift them to a place where there was shade.

Reacting to the BRS demanding that a Telangana Talli statue be installed in front of the Secretariat, the chief minister revealed his plans to install the same inside the Secretariat complex.

Criticising the BRS, he said that pink party leaders continue to speak and act with arrogance even after losing power. “The BRS will never return to power. KTR will be confined to Chintamadaka village,” he said.

Hailing the contributions of Rajiv Gandhi, whom he described as a martyr, the CM said that the former PM is an inspiration for the entire nation. “Rajiv introduced technology to the nation in 1980s. He created the Panchayat Raj system by making amendments to the Constitution,” he said.