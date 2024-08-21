Telangana HC orders publication of Margadarshi investigation in multiple languages

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, has instructed the court registry to publish in Telugu, Hindi and English newspapers to ensure broad awareness of the ongoing investigation into the Margadarshi case among depositors who did not get back their deposits. This decision comes as part of an inquiry initiated by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing on Tuesday, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, who is the petitioner in the case, along with senior counsel Siddhartha Ludra, representing Margadarshi Chit Funds, attended the session virtually. Ludra sought a two-week extension to respond to a counter filed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In response, Arun Kumar argued that the RBI had determined that Margadarshi Chit Funds’ collection of deposits from subscribers was illegal under Section 45(S) of the RBI Act, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation at the grassroot level and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Arun Kumar further urged the court to direct Margadarshi to submit the details of its 70,000 subscribers, which had previously been provided to the Supreme Court, to the High Court in a digital format. However, the bench advised Arun Kumar to file an affidavit seeking these details. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been instructed to submit their counters within two weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for September 11.