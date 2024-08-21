Union minister Bandi Sanjay accuses Congress of securing bail for BRS MLC K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that it was the Congress that was trying to secure bail for BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy cases.

Speaking to the media along with state BJP spokesperson Virender Goud and Andela Sriramulu Yadav, after participating in the Suryagiri Ellamma Bonalu festival at Ravirala village near Tukkuguda in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency, Sanjay said: “Abhishek Singhvi is arguing Kavitha’s cases in court and seeking bail for her. That’s why the Congress nominated Singhvi for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Telangana.”

Alleging that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao had an understanding with the Congress and did “match fixing” with its leaders in Delhi, he said: “Only those recommended by KCR are getting ministerial posts and Rajya Sabha seats in the state.”

Singhvi is arguing Kavitha’s case. In return, he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. What more evidence is needed to prove that KCR fixed the match with the Congress leaders in Delhi. After knowing this, the Congress MLAs are queuing up at KCR’s farmhouse,” he alleged.

Sanjay reiterated that the BJP has nothing to do with Kavitha’s bail.

“It is a disgrace to say that the BJP is trying to secure bail for Kavitha. What does the BJP have to do with her bail? Are we, like the Congress, arguing in court for her bail? Bail is granted by the courts. The Congress leaders with their utterances are disrespecting the Supreme Court and that is not right,” he said.

Referring to the claims made by the Congress leaders that they would expose the corruption of KCR and his family and send them to jail, the BJP leader said: “Why haven’t they done that so far? Because they have fixed a match with the Congress. That’s why scams like Kaleshwaram, drugs, Miyapur lands and phone-tapping have been sidelined. Both parties are one and the same.”

He also said: “The allegations that the BJP has an alliance with the BRS are false and baseless. The BRS is a corrupt, family party and we have no alliance with that party. Both the Congress and BRS are corrupt, family-driven parties. Therefore, the BRS will inevitably merge with Congress.”