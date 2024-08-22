BRS KTR owns lavish farmhouse in Janwada, alleges Congress

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao constructed a lavish farmhouse in Janwada by occupying a nala when the latter was a minister by abusing his power. The ruling party asserted that there was no doubt that the farmhouse was owned by KTR.

Addressing a press conference, TPCC working president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud demanded that KT Rama Rao demolish the farmhouse in question if the latter has any sense of shame. He also said that the state government’s wing Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) will demolish all the illegal structures within the limits of FTL.

Citing the arrest of Revanth Reddy when he was an MP for taking videos of the Janwada farmhouse using a drone, Mahesh questioned why KTR was there when it was not his.

Reacting to KTR’s allegations that Congress ministers owned farmhouses in FTL in Janwada, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy asked the BRS working president to submit the details of ministers owning farmhouses against the norms.

He said that the Congress government would demolish illegal structures regardless of who owns them. He said that HYDRAA was maintaining utmost transparency. He advised KTR to submit a representation to the HYDRAA commissioner if he has any objections over demolitions in the Janwada area.

Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday dismissed BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claim that he never owned a farmhouse in Janwada. The minister said that he had driven to Janwada a few years ago and seen KTR’s wife overseeing the construction of the farmhouse there.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, the minister asserted that HYDRAA was an independent body and would follow its own course of action.