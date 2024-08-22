Telangana: 30-year-old migrant worker held for raping three-year-old

SIDDIPET: A 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Siddipet Three Town police for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Siddipet.

According to Siddipet Three Town CI Vidyasagar, the girl’s family is from Nepal and were working as a watchman in a newly constructed building in Siddipet town.

While the girl was playing outside with her grandmother, the accused, Ajay, a painter from Gorakhpur of UP, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on Monday in a room of an under construction building after taking her from her grandmother on the pretext of making her play.

After the victim’s family filed a complaint, the police began investigating and nabbed the accused within 24 hours. Ajay was booked under POCSO Act and has been sent to judicial remand, said the CI. The police said that the child was taken to the hospital and was given necessary treatment.