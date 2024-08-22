Telangana CM Revanth gets court notice for comments on quota

HYDERABAD: A trial court in Hyderabad on Wednesday issued notices to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu.

The order was passed by the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise Cases, directing that the notice be served to Revanth under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Code by September 25.

The court found that a prima facie case was made out against the chief minister under Sections 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

The complaint was based on statements allegedly made by Revanth during a Lok Sabha election meeting on May 4, at Prakasam Stadium in Kothagudem town.

According to the BJP leader, Revanth Reddy falsely claimed that the BJP planned to abolish reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes if it came to power again in the 2024 general elections.

The statements were challenged by Venkateshwarlu, who filed the complaint on May 24, 2024, accusing Reddy of making baseless allegations aimed at defaming the BJP.

The case has seen multiple adjournments, with the initial hearing on May 17, 2024, and subsequent adjournments on May 22 and July 3 due to the absence of the complainant. Frustrated by the delays, the petitioner approached the Telangana High Court, where Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the Special JFCM to expedite the matter and decide the complaint in accordance with the law.

Following the High Court’s directive, the Magistrate re-examined the case and concluded that there was sufficient material to proceed, leading to the issuance of notices to the chief minister.