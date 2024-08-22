Telangana: Mulugu police crackdown on illegal sand mining with 137 cases filed

MULUGU: The Mulugu district police cracked the whip against those involved in activities of illegal sand mining and transportation, filing 137 cases and seizing 137 trucks in the district.

Mulugu police are seeking the support of Revenue, Mines, and Geology Department officials to check the menace.

As per the Water, Land & Trees Act (WALTA), sand mining should not be done in the districts. The illegal activities continue due to the lack of monitoring by the district administration authorities.

The majority of illegal operations and sand storage storing sites were found in the Godavari catchment areas of Mulugu district. In the Jangaon district, an illegal sand mining station is operating in Ghanpur, Ragunathpally, Chilpur divisions, and other villages in the Jangaon rural areas.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu SP Dr P Shabarish stated, “We registered cases against them. We are also clearing traffic caused by the sand trucks on the highway,” he added.