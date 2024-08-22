Telangana

Telangana SEC to release draft electoral rolls on Sept 6

The general elections for sarpanches and ward members of gram panchayats are due in the state.
The State Election Commission (SEC), which is preparing to conduct local body elections in Telangana, has announced it would publish the draft electoral rolls on September 6
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC), which is preparing to conduct local body elections in Telangana, has announced it would publish the draft electoral rolls on September 6 and the final voters list on September 21.

During a meeting with the officials concerned here on Wednesday, State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said that the published village-wise and ward-wise draft electoral rolls would be made available in all the villages.

District collectors, mandal development officers would conduct all party meetings on the draft electoral rolls on September 9 and 10, he added.

C Parthasarathi said that the objections from the public on draft electoral rolls would be accepted from September 9 to 13 and will be cleared by September 19. Then the final electoral rolls would be published on September 21. The State Election Commissioner would conduct a video-conference with district collectors, additional collectors and panchayat officers on preparing the draft electoral rolls on August 29.

Telangana SEC
Draft Electoral Rolls

