Telangana SEC to release draft electoral rolls on Sept 6

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC), which is preparing to conduct local body elections in Telangana, has announced it would publish the draft electoral rolls on September 6 and the final voters list on September 21.

The general elections for sarpanches and ward members of gram panchayats are due in the state.

During a meeting with the officials concerned here on Wednesday, State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said that the published village-wise and ward-wise draft electoral rolls would be made available in all the villages.

District collectors, mandal development officers would conduct all party meetings on the draft electoral rolls on September 9 and 10, he added.

C Parthasarathi said that the objections from the public on draft electoral rolls would be accepted from September 9 to 13 and will be cleared by September 19. Then the final electoral rolls would be published on September 21. The State Election Commissioner would conduct a video-conference with district collectors, additional collectors and panchayat officers on preparing the draft electoral rolls on August 29.