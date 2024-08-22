Two-year-old washed away after falling into drain in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: A two-year-old girl was washed away after she fell into an open drain in Anandnagar colony in Nizamabad on Wednesday while playing. The body of the girl, Anitha, has still not been found.

Locals said that during the afternoon, flash rains lashed several areas in Varni Road, Nagaram and Fort Road, causing water to flow into open drains.

After receiving information from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the National Disaster Rescue Team, police reached the spot and started searching for the girl along with locals in the drains.

The search continued into the evening. Senior officials are supervising the situation and the search is still underway.

Yellow alert today