Two-year-old washed away after falling into drain in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: A two-year-old girl was washed away after she fell into an open drain in Anandnagar colony in Nizamabad on Wednesday while playing. The body of the girl, Anitha, has still not been found.
Locals said that during the afternoon, flash rains lashed several areas in Varni Road, Nagaram and Fort Road, causing water to flow into open drains.
After receiving information from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the National Disaster Rescue Team, police reached the spot and started searching for the girl along with locals in the drains.
The search continued into the evening. Senior officials are supervising the situation and the search is still underway.
Yellow alert today
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon.
On Wednesday, Kapra mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 55.8 mm rainfall, followed by Nizamabad South mandal in Nizamabad district recorded 54.5 mm.
In GHMC limits, Quthbullapur mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 37.5 mm rainfall.