Union Minister Bandi accuses Telangana government of using HYDRAA for election funds

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in the state was using HYDRAA to extort money for the ensuing Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir elections.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the BJP membership registration programme here, Sanjay said that HYDRAA was demolishing small houses but not lavish farmhouses constructed in the FTL of water bodies. Describing HYDRAA authorities as stooges in the hands of the government, he alleged that a majority of encroachments were by the ruling party leaders.

He wanted to know why the BRS is not filing a nomination in the Rajya Sabha by-election despite having 38 MLAs in the state Assembly. He said that it was part of its ‘quid pro quo’ deal with the Congress to benefit BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He said that Abhishek Manu Singhvi was a common candidate of the Congress and BRS.