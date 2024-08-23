Agitation to continue till government fulfils promise: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Declaring that his party would continue its agitation till the Congress government implements crop loan waiver in full, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon farmers to hold the state administration accountable.
Rama Rao assured the farmers that BRS would continue to fight for their rights and would not rest till justice is served.
The BRS had called for state-wide agitations against the government for not waiving crop loans as per its assurance. Rama Rao participated in the Rythu Dharna at Chevella along with scores of farmers. During the dharna, he criticised the Congress government, targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in particular, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises of farm loan waiver and other issues faced by farmers across the state.
The BRS working president recalled how Revanth, during his election campaign, swore on Sonia Gandhi that the first signature he would make as chief minister would be on the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver. He alleged that this promise was hollow, as the chief minister backtracked on his words.
Rama Rao recalled that Congress initially claimed that Rs 49,000 crore was needed for the loan waiver. “But after realising the impracticality of this, he reduced the amount to Rs 40,000 crore and eventually slashed it further to Rs 7,500 crore. The Congress government has misled farmers at every step,” he charged.
Rama Rao also alleged Revanth of failing to implement the loan waiver by August 15, despite making repeated promises, including swearing on deities. “He has not only hoodwinked the people but has also committed a grave sin by lying in the name of God,” Rama Rao said.
The BRS leader also highlighted the dire state of farmers under the Congress regime, drawing attention to the meagre Rs 7,500 crore disbursed so far for loan waivers. “Running a government is not as easy as making promises,” he remarked, stating that if the Congress government continues to fail the farmers, it would face the consequences in the next elections.
Rama Rao announced that BRS would soon unveil its next course of action regarding the loan waiver. He said that the fight would continue at all levels, including village-level protests until the Congress government fulfils its commitments.