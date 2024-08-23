Agitation to continue till government fulfils promise: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Declaring that his party would continue its agitation till the Congress government implements crop loan waiver in full, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon farmers to hold the state administration accountable.

Rama Rao assured the farmers that BRS would continue to fight for their rights and would not rest till justice is served.

The BRS had called for state-wide agitations against the government for not waiving crop loans as per its assurance. Rama Rao participated in the Rythu Dharna at Chevella along with scores of farmers. During the dharna, he criticised the Congress government, targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in particular, accusing it of not fulfilling its promises of farm loan waiver and other issues faced by farmers across the state.

The BRS working president recalled how Revanth, during his election campaign, swore on Sonia Gandhi that the first signature he would make as chief minister would be on the Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver. He alleged that this promise was hollow, as the chief minister backtracked on his words.