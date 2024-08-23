BJP will lose badly in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana: CPI’s Raja

HANAMKONDA: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Thursday tore into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP, accusing them of being detrimental to the common people.

Addressing the CPI state conference in Hanamkonda, Raja said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana would reject the BJP in the coming elections. He said that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir remain opposed to the abrogation of Article 370 and are discontented with the BJP rule.

“Similarly, the people of Haryana are also preparing to throw out the BJP in the coming elections as they are irate over the agricultural laws introduced by the Modi government,” he said.

‘Centre failed to support Vinesh Phogat’

Raja also criticised the BJP-led Union government for “failing to support Vinesh Phogat during the Olympics” and suggesting that it was the negligence of the Centre that led to her missing out on a medal.

The veteran communist leader also accused the NDA government, which he said was guided by the RSS, of prioritising corporate interests over the welfare of the common man. He argued that the RSS’s vision of “one nation, one election” contradicts the secular and democratic principles of the Constitution.

He also questioned the Union government’s stance on reservations, particularly the 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) and the sub-categorisation of reservations. He expressed concern over the government’s alleged manipulation of the judiciary and criticised the proposal of lateral entry in government recruitment.

Raja also touched upon the recent tragic incident in West Bengal, where a medico was brutally raped and murdered. He criticised the Union government failure in providing security and enacting special laws for the protection of doctors.

The three-day CPI conference being organised in Hanamkonda saw the participation of several key party members, including Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.