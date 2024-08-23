Chief Minister and team back in Delhi to meet Congress brass

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy are visiting Delhi once again, sending the mercury shooting up in the political barometer.

The chief minister and the irrigation minister left for the nation’s capital on Thursday evening while the deputy chief minister will join them on Friday.

They are expected to meet party’s top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and invite them for a public meeting to celebrate the implementation of Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver for farmers and to the unveiling of the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the state Secretariat.

The party is planning a massive public meeting in Warangal, the place where Rahul Gandhi promised crop loan waiver. On the other hand, the party leaders are likely to invite Sonia Gandhi to unveil the statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi set up in front of the state Secretariat in Hyderabad.

The chief minister had planned to have the statue unveiled by Sonia Gandhi on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on August 20. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the programme was deferred. The chief minister is trying to get confirmation from Sonia Gandhi for the event some time later this month or in the first week of September.

Sources in the TPCC said that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, if time permits, may raise the issue of filling the TPCC chief post and expansion of the Cabinet, which have been hanging fire for quite some time.

This apart, Uttam, who is also a member of the Congress Election Committee, will attend the meeting being held in Delhi in connection with the upcoming Haryana and J&K Assembly elections.