The chief minister also targeted the BRS for remaining silent on the Hindenburg report. “We are least bothered if the BRS merges with the BJP. The important question is why is KCR not questioning the BJP and KTR not posting messages about this robbery on Twitter?” he asked. Alleging that the BRS was tacitly supporting the BJP, he demanded that the pink party clarify its stance on the JPC.

Responding to threats by BRS leaders that they would remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat, Revanth said: “No force will be able to remove the statue. If anyone touches the Rajiv Gandhi statue, they will end up receiving bruises on their back. Let them come forward and announce the date to remove the statue.”

He said that the government will install a statue of Telangana Talli in the Secretariat premises and unveil it on December 9, the birthday of Sonia Gandhi whom he described as the “living example of Telangana Talli”.

Show of strength at Cong protest

Revanth also rejected the protests being organised by the BRS demanding “full implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme” by saying that it was “hollow and false propaganda”. He asserted that his government was committed to addressing farmers’ issues.

The protest was also attended by former Union minister Salman Khurshid, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working presidents Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, ministers and legislators.