CM’s Adani raga different from Rahul’s, says KT Rama Rao

Revanth installing Telangana Talli statue is like Godse planning one of Gandhi: KTR

He further said that the incumbent government signed MoUs with the Adani group to invest Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana.

Rama Rao said that the Congress government wanted to install the Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat premises. But to get good marks from the high command, Revanth Reddy was trying to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue and therefore insulting the people of Telangana, he alleged.

On the CM’s assurance that he would install the Telangana Talli statue, Rama Rao quipped that Revanth Reddy installing the Telangana Talli statue was like Nathuram Godse installing a Gandhi statue.

The BRS working president alleged that in the last nine months, Revanth Reddy’s major victory was visiting Delhi 20 times. He alleged that Congress ditched the Madiga community by fielding Abhishek Singhvi from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Rama Rao said that BRS will continue its fight on the crop loan waiver and announce its future course of action soon. He added that his party will convene meetings at all places where the Congress held meetings and unveiled various declarations like BC, women and others. He further said the BRS would also launch agitations demanding the implementation of the six guarantees.

Cops stop Jagadish on way to Thirumalagiri

Former minister and MLA G Jagadish Reddy, who was on his way to meet his party leaders in at Thirumalagiri, was stopped by the police in Suryapet