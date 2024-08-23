CM’s Adani raga different from Rahul’s, says KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Suggesting that there were several differences between Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said both leaders should sit together and decide whether Adani was a good person or not. Then, they should issue a statement on Adani, Rama Rao said during an informal chat with reporters here on Thursday.
Reacting to the chief minister’s dharna before the Enforcement Directorate office which demanded the Centre order a JPC probe into the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group, Rama Rao said the BRS had already demanded that a sitting judge of the Supreme Court hear the issue.
He recalled that the BRS government never allowed investments from the Adani group into the state. “BRS didn’t allow coal production and meters for agriculture motors proposed by Adani,” Rama Rao said, adding that Adani ventured into Rajasthan when it was ruled by the Congress and was now doing business in Telangana.
Revanth installing Telangana Talli statue is like Godse planning one of Gandhi: KTR
He further said that the incumbent government signed MoUs with the Adani group to invest Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana.
Rama Rao said that the Congress government wanted to install the Telangana Talli statue in the Secretariat premises. But to get good marks from the high command, Revanth Reddy was trying to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue and therefore insulting the people of Telangana, he alleged.
On the CM’s assurance that he would install the Telangana Talli statue, Rama Rao quipped that Revanth Reddy installing the Telangana Talli statue was like Nathuram Godse installing a Gandhi statue.
The BRS working president alleged that in the last nine months, Revanth Reddy’s major victory was visiting Delhi 20 times. He alleged that Congress ditched the Madiga community by fielding Abhishek Singhvi from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha polls.
Rama Rao said that BRS will continue its fight on the crop loan waiver and announce its future course of action soon. He added that his party will convene meetings at all places where the Congress held meetings and unveiled various declarations like BC, women and others. He further said the BRS would also launch agitations demanding the implementation of the six guarantees.
Cops stop Jagadish on way to Thirumalagiri
Former minister and MLA G Jagadish Reddy, who was on his way to meet his party leaders in at Thirumalagiri, was stopped by the police in Suryapet