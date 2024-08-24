Former DU Professor claims arrest linked to anti-'Operation Green Hunt' activism

HYDERABAD: Former Delhi University faculty, Professor GN Saibaba, who was imprisoned for around 10 years for alleged links with Maoists and later acquitted by the Bombay High Court, on Friday opined that one of the reasons he was arrested was that he was part of a campaign against ‘Operation Green Hunt’ under the banner of ‘Forum Against War on People’ between 2010 to 2024.

Prof Saibaba was accused of links with banned Left Wing Extremist organisations and was convicted by a sessions court in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was acquitted of the charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on October 14, 2022.

Speaking to reporters during a “meet the press” programme organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists here, the human rights activist said that top police officials including the Gadchiroli SP (Special Operations) and 50 other officers visited his residence in Delhi three times to issue threats of arrest if he doesn’t stop participating in the campaign.

“The Maharashtra police and other agencies threatened to arrest me if I did not stop my legitimate work, and they did. One of the officers told me that I would be the right person to create terror among the people to stay away from activism. But they failed to dissuade me,” he said.