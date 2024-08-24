Nalgonda government hospital staff face action after woman delivers baby in chair

NALGONDA: following reports that a woman delivered her baby seated in a chair in Nalgonda Government Hospital on Thursday night, district Additional Collector (Local Bodies) T Purnachander on Friday rushed to the hospital, and after inquiry, issued show cause notices to duty doctor Nikita and staff nurses Pramila, Uma, Padma and Sujatha.
The additional collector also ordered the suspension of duty doctor Shanthi Swaroopa, staff nurses Vijaya Lakshmi, Saidamma, Mounika and Saritha of Deverakonda Government Hospital where the woman, identified as Nallavelli Ashwini, was first taken for delivery.
The additional collector, after reaching the hospital, spoke to the relatives of Ashwini who gave birth sitting in a chair and learnt from her why she was not admitted to the hospital. He also questioned the social supervisors, the RMO and the duty doctors.
Later, the additional collector told the media that at present the mother and the child were healthy and safe.
Ashwini from Neredugommu mandal in Nalgonda district went to Devarakonda Government Hospital at 10 pm on Thursday night for delivery. As there was no doctor there, the nurses on duty arranged an ambulance and sent her to Nalgonda Government Hospital.
After Ashwini reached Nalgonda Government Hospital around 12:30 am, duty doctor Nikita and nurses on duty examined her and found that there was still time for delivery.After observing that she was experiencing labours, they took her to the labour room and changed her dress. After 30 minutes, her BP was checked for the second time. She was then asked to walk around to make the delivery faster and safer, as there was still time for delivery.
At around 2 am, Ashwini felt pain in front of the labour room while she was walking. She sat in the chair there and delivered the baby. Ashwini’s mother, who was there, held the baby and immediately called the doctor and the nurses who rushed and provided necessary medical care.
The additional collector said that it was found that she was asked to walk around without help. As there is lapse in service, the duty doctor and staff nurses were issued show-cause notices.
He said that the duty doctor of Devarakonda Government Hospital, who was supposed to be on duty on Thursday night, was not available. The additional collector said when asked, the nurses there told him that the pregnant woman was sent to Nalgonda for delivery due to the absence of an anaesthesia doctor. He said he had ordered the suspension of the duty doctor and four staff nurses.
He said that he had submitted the preliminary report to the collector. He warned that it is the government’s aim that deliveries should take place in government hospitals and strict action will be taken if anyone is found to be negligent in their duties.