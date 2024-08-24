Nalgonda government hospital staff face action after woman delivers baby in chair

NALGONDA: following reports that a woman delivered her baby seated in a chair in Nalgonda Government Hospital on Thursday night, district Additional Collector (Local Bodies) T Purnachander on Friday rushed to the hospital, and after inquiry, issued show cause notices to duty doctor Nikita and staff nurses Pramila, Uma, Padma and Sujatha.

The additional collector also ordered the suspension of duty doctor Shanthi Swaroopa, staff nurses Vijaya Lakshmi, Saidamma, Mounika and Saritha of Deverakonda Government Hospital where the woman, identified as Nallavelli Ashwini, was first taken for delivery.

The additional collector, after reaching the hospital, spoke to the relatives of Ashwini who gave birth sitting in a chair and learnt from her why she was not admitted to the hospital. He also questioned the social supervisors, the RMO and the duty doctors.

Later, the additional collector told the media that at present the mother and the child were healthy and safe.

Ashwini from Neredugommu mandal in Nalgonda district went to Devarakonda Government Hospital at 10 pm on Thursday night for delivery. As there was no doctor there, the nurses on duty arranged an ambulance and sent her to Nalgonda Government Hospital.

After Ashwini reached Nalgonda Government Hospital around 12:30 am, duty doctor Nikita and nurses on duty examined her and found that there was still time for delivery.After observing that she was experiencing labours, they took her to the labour room and changed her dress. After 30 minutes, her BP was checked for the second time. She was then asked to walk around to make the delivery faster and safer, as there was still time for delivery.