Telangana government reveals SPEED strategy to accelerate 19 major projects

HYDERABAD: The state government has adopted a new strategy — SPEED — to complete as many as 19 important works on a war footing.

Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) prioritises 19 prestigious projects initiated by the state government. The progress of these projects will be personally monitored by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

According to sources in the CMO, the chief minister has decided to convene monthly meetings with officials concerned to expedite these projects. Timelines will be fixed for completion of these projects.

The chief minister has already directed officials to follow the action plan of SPEED and complete the works, the sources said. The main aim of SPEED is to overcome administrative hurdles and provide basic amenities. The chief minister himself will take decisions for the projects included in SPEED. These 19 projects are located both in urban and rural areas, the sources said.

An action plan will be prepared for each project and timeline fixed for each work in each project. The Planning department will maintain a special online portal explaining the progress of the works of each project. The progress of works will be updated on the portal on a daily basis.

In top gear