Telangana Revenue Minister challenges BRS to prove allegations, offers house for demolition

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) authorities to demolish his residence, if it is in the buffer zone or FTL of Himayatsagar as alleged by the opposition BRS.

He challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao to prove that his residence is in the buffer zone or FTL.

“I challenge KTR and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao to come along with HYDRAA authorities and measure my residence. If my house is in the buffer zone or FTL, demolish it. I am also directing HYDRAA director Ranganath,” he said, while addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

He said that the property in question belongs to him and added he would not react like KTR who claimed the Janwada farmhouse belonged to his friend. “If KTR has taken the farmhouse on lease, he should reveal how much rent he is paying,” he said. The minister recalled that the FIR registered against A Revanth Reddy for flying a drone on KTR’s farmhouse mentioned that the property belonged to the BRS working president.