Telangana: Rats damage medicines stored in RIMS auditorium

ADILABAD: Medicines worth lakhs of rupees stored in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) auditorium were damaged by rats. The medicines were stored in the RIMs due to lack of proper storage facilities in the Adilabad central drug store.

This came to light after a video showing the above went viral on the social media.

The central drug store supplies medicines to erstwhile Adilabad district PHCs, urban PHCs, government hospitals in Nirmal, Mancherial, Bhainsa, the Asifabad Area and the RIMS government hospitals among others.

According to the sources, it is due to the negligence of the officials in storing the drugs, which resulted in the damage of medicines by the rats.

Meanwhile, central drug store in charge U Vittal said that necessary permission was taken from the RIMS director to store the drugs in the auditorium. The rats only bit the outer side of the cartons and no medicines were damaged, he clarified.

U Vittal said that another storage facility is being constructed in Mancherial. Once it’s done, the medicines to the hospitals in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts will be supplied from there.

This will create more storage in the Adilabad central drug building and drugs will be supplied to the hospitals in Adilabad and Nirmal, he added.