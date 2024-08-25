Telangana seeks central support for tourism, infrastructure development

HYDERABAD: Minister of Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao has urged the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to support the development of the tourism sector in Telangana.

Upon meeting Shekhawat in Delhi on Saturday, he highlighted that Telangana has abundant resources necessary for the development of tourism. Jupally explained that with adequate funding, the state’s tourism sector could reach new heights. In response, the union minister expressed a positive outlook and assured full cooperation for the development of the state’s tourism.

Speaking to reporters, Jupally said they are exploring all possible avenues to develop Telangana’s tourism and are moving forward with a special plan. He mentioned that Telangana is well-suited for eco, lake, temple, health and wellness tourism and that the state government has allocated funds in the annual budget with this in mind.

The minister emphasised that the cooperation of the Central government is also necessary for the development of Telangana’s tourism and that he had requested the Union minister for the allocation of funds.

He also noted that under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy a new tourism policy is being implemented with the goal of making Telangana the top destination in the country.

Tourism Department Chief Secretary Vani Prasad, Tourism Development Corporation MD Prakash Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

Later, Jupally met Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to expedite the construction of the double-decker cable-stayed iconic bridge between Somashila (Telangana) and Sangameshwar (Andhra Pradesh) over the Krishna River.

He also requested Gadkari to upgrade the 203.5 km road from Alampur “X” Road (NH-44) to Nalgonda (NH 565) into a national highway. This road passes through Alampur, Jatrol, Pentlavelli, Kollapur, Lingal, Achampet, Hajipur, Dindi, Devarakonda, Mallepalli, and includes a 1.5 km major bridge over the Krishna River.