TPCC urges State Election Commission to hold all-party meetings before electoral roll publication

HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Saturday asked the State Election Commission to convene an all-party meeting before publishing the draft photo electoral rolls for gram panchayat elections. In a statement, TPCC election commission coordination committee chairman G Niranjan said that the SEC issued a notification on August 21 announcing stages of preparation and publication of electoral roll of gram panchayats from September 6, 2024 to September 21, 2024. He said that the SEC scheduled a meeting with the representatives of political parties at the district level on September 9 and at the mandal level on September 10. He pointed out that a meeting for political parties at state level was not scheduled.

“We request you to convene a meeting of political parties prior to the announcement of draft photo electoral rolls,” he said.