Congress using HYDRAA to target political opponents: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government was enacting political dramas in the name of HYDRAA and it was vindictive towards its political opponents.

The farmers were staging dharnas demanding crop loan waiver. But the government was not focussing on the pressing issues and resorting to diversionary politics in the name of demolitions, he alleged.

“The government is using HYDRAA to target political opponents,” he added.

Finding fault with the government for registering cases against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Harish Rao said that the former fought for separate Telangana. “The attitude of this government is such that it registers cases against the leaders who are not willing to join Congress,” he claimed.

“Cases were registered against Patancheru MLA [G Mahipal Reddy] alleging illegal mining. Later he joined the Congress. After that the illegal mining cases were kept in cold storage,” he alleged.

Harish also found fault with government for demolishing the structures without giving any prior notice to the builders or owners.

“Even if a single inch of government land is encroached by Palla Rajejshwar Reddy, he will remove the illegal structures within 24 hours,” he said and added that the government was intentionally targeting the medical college owned by the BRS leader.