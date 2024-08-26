CPI will go it alone in local body elections: Kunamneni

HANAMKONDA: Expressing its displeasure over the Congress not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Telangana and also not honouring the commitments made to its alliance partners, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced its decision to contest on its own in the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking to the media, CPI state secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao found fault with the “attitude” of the Congress towards friendly parties like CPI. He also criticised the ruling party’s reluctance to counter false propaganda being spread by the BRS on various issues.

“The Congress failed in providing good governance. It has delayed implementation of several welfare schemes. It failed in fully implementing farmer loan waiver scheme and also with regard to issue of recruitment notifications,” he said.

Stating that the BRS is now a “good for nothing” party, he said that the Congress has to counter the false propaganda being spread by the pink party and try to fulfil the promises made by the AICC and TPCC to the people.

Referring to its alliance with the Congress, he said: “The Congress talked about allocating two MLC seats to CPI but it is maintaining silence now. We have decided to contest the local body elections on our own. If required, we will think about striking an alliance with other parties.”