Ryots to protest on August 27 over loan waiver delay in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Farmers who did not receive loan waivers are planning to stage dharna in front of the district collector’s office in Khammam on August 27.

Despite the government’s announcement of a loan waiver, many farmers in erstwhile Khammam district have not benefited.

Telangana Rythu Sangham Khammam district president B Rambabu reported that out of 3,71,157 eligible farmers, only 1,15,343 received the waiver. He criticised the government for imposing conditions on the waiver, which only 40% of farmers have received, leaving the rest distressed.

Farmer B Sudhakar from Vemsoor said that farmers are spending more time at government offices than working on fields.

He noted that the current Congress government, like the previous BRS government, has failed to deliver on loan waivers.

Rambabu added that around 255,000 farmers in the former Khammam district are still waiting for their loan waivers.

K Venkateswarlu, a farmer from Narasapuram village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district said: “We voted for the Congress believing they would waive crop loans, but now, after coming into power, they are trying to cheat farmers by imposing many conditions. We demand that the government waive all loans without requiring a ration card or other rules.”