Telangana: Couple attempt suicide as parents reject marriage

KHAMMAM: Lovers who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in a hired car were left midway at Sarapaka village in Bhadrachalam by the driver, after becoming suspicious about their condition, were shifted to a hospital by the villagers on Sunday.

The condition of the couple is stable and undergoing treatment, said police. The lovers are identified as Alla Ganesh and P Jahnavi from Akkampet village, Jangareddygudem mandal, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Ganesh and Jahnavi have been in a relationship for nine years. Upon getting rejected for marriage by their parents and Ganesh being threatened by Jahnavi’s parents multiple times, the duo eloped from their houses on August 19. They got married in a temple in Bhadrachalam.

Following this, the couple who sought protection from Eluru Superintendent of Police failed to get it.

Meanwhile, Jahnavi’s relatives attacked Raju, who supported their marriage. Knowing this both of them consumed pesticide in the car they hired. The driver who noticed them vomiting dropped the couple midway. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, said Burgampad police.