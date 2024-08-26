Telangana: Jangaon market construction delayed, vendors face hardship

JANGAON: Recent rains have raised concerns among traders at the Jangaon market, as the market’s temporary sheds are in poor conditions and could collapse anytime. These temporary shades were to be replaced by the Integrated Model Market building, but the construction has been stalled and traders are calling for the completion of the project.

In 2020, the previous BRS government laid the foundation for Integrated Model Market in Jangaon municipality. The project, worth `4.5 crore, is being built on 1.5 acres of government land and was designed to include 56 stalls for non-vegetarian items and 61 for vegetable vendors. Although 70% of the construction was completed, the remaining work has been on hold for the past four years due to lack of funds.

With construction halted, vendors have been forced to use temporary tin sheds on main roads and streets to continue their business.

Jangaon Market is one of the biggest business centres in the district, with most of the shopkeepers doing business in the area for a decade now, who now continue to operate in old sheds.

A vendor K Ravi Kiran, who sells vegetables at the market for decades, told TNIE: the current market operates on private land, with vendors paying monthly rent. We installed temporary stalls and are continuing our business. The Jangaon municipality authorities and MLA Palle Rajeshwar Reddy are responsible for the delay of construction works. The Integrated Model Market has turned into a hub for anti-social elements. We appeal to the state government to complete the market’s construction, as we do not have any other source of livelihood.”

Speaking to TNIE, Jangaon Municipality Commissioner P Venkateshwarlu admitted the delay in construction due to lack of funds and said that the municipality is waiting for the release of additional funds to finish the remaining works.