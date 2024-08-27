MLAs in Telangana urge CM Revanth Reddy to expand HYDRAA ambit

HYDERABAD: In the aftermath of the demolition of N-Convention, several ruling party legislators have written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, praising his decision to establish Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and requesting him to expand its ambit to their respective constituencies.

In separate letters to the chief minister, the legislators said that HYDRAA should be extended to their respective segments to protect lakes, water bodies and illegal constructions in FTL and buffer zones.

Government Whips Aadi Srinivas, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Bheerla Illaiah, MLAs Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Vemula Veeresham, Kale Yadaiah and Veerlapalli Shankar as well as MLC T Jeevan Reddy were among those who wrote to the CM requesting that HYDRAA units be set up in their respective segments to curb unauthorised construction and protect government lands.

Aadi Srinivas alleged that former Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu built a guest house on FTL land. He also mentioned other unauthorised constructions in FTL and buffer zone areas.

Bheerla Illaiah requested the expansion of HYDRAA to identify illegal constructions in the Alair Assembly constituency.

Laxman Kumar urged the chief minister to establish a HYDRAA unit in Dharmapuri to protect water bodies in the constituency. Kavvampally Satyanarayana from Manakonduru, Kale Yadaiah from Chevella, Veerlapalli Shankar from Shadnagar, Vemula Veeresham from Nakirekal and Jeevan Reddy wrote similar letters to the chief minister seeking action against encroachers and unauthorised construction in FTL areas as well as on government lands.

The letters by the legislators have added fuel to the fire that has gripped the political circles ever since HYDRAA demonstrated by its actions that it meant business.