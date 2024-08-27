Telangana Congress likely to pick BC leader for PCC president post to solve multiple issues

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command seems to have decided to solve multiple issues by appointing a BC leader as the new PCC chief.

With the growing demand from BC leadership within the party to conduct a caste census before the Panchayat Raj polls, the Congress leadership is understood to be under the impression that elevating a BC to the top post would solve this issue instantly.

The party is also facing another major issue of ensuring social balance in ministerial berths. As there are six vacancies in the state Cabinet, the leaders from Reddy, BC, SC, ST, and minorities are vying for these positions. The previous BRS government had four BC ministers, while the current Congress regime has only two.

During their recent interaction with the party high command, the top Telangana leaders pushed for a diverse Cabinet composition, advocating for the appointment of at least two Reddys, one Velama, one SC, one ST, two BCs, and one Muslim. Obviously, with just six available positions, it is impossible to meet all these demands. Sources indicate that elevating a BC leader to the PCC president role could help in addressing the issue.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is actively advocating for caste census with an objective to give due share to BCs.

Although there are multiple leaders vying for the post, the party has reportedly zeroed in on former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

If sources are to be believed, in case the party wants to elevate a loyal Congress leader, Madhu Yaskhi is most likely to be handpicked as Mahesh Kumar Goud was briefly in TDP. If the party is looking for somebody with rapport with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud is likely to get the opportunity.

Since the Congress is considering a BC leader for the TPCC president’s post, the high command is now contemplating accommodating a Muslim in the Cabinet. Though Muslims constitute a chunk of population in the state, they don’t have have representation in the ministry.

Sources say that the party is considering the names of Mohd Shabbir Ali, Mohammad Azharuddin, Amer Ali Khan, and Feroz Khan to fill the minority quota. However, it remains to be seen whether the high command would elevate a BC or spring a surprise.