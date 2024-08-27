Telangana: Demolition drive reaches Raidurg

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Raidurg of Serilingampally mandal on Monday after Revenue and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, along with enforcement teams, demolished several structures spread across five to six acres.

The demolition drive took place in heavy police presence in Survey Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 19. Officials said that these structures were illegally built on government land. Officials said that the demolitions were carried out to make way for the proposed ‘Unity Mall’ by Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Limited. The mall, to be constructed on 5.16 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 213 crore, will promote the “Make in India” concept by focusing on locally produced goods.

The demolition drive saw protests from affected residents, who alleged that no prior notice was given by the authorities. One of the demolished houses, spread over 500 sq yd, was home to 15-20 family members. Around 125-150 workers were also residing in the remaining four buildings, each built on land measuring approximately 500 sq yd.

The land where the demolitions were carried out is claimed by Hyderabad Tanneries, represented by Md Basith Ali Khan who has filed a writ petition asserting that it is privately owned (patta land). He too alleged that no notice was served before the demolitions took place.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials alleged that the petitioner had encroached on government land and that the demolitions were conducted after following due process. They maintained that the demolished structures were illegal.