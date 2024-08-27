Telangana government will soon fill 30K more vacancies: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the state government will soon fill 35,000 more vacancies.

Addressing the gathering after distributing Rs 1 lakh cheques to each of the 135 civils aspirants who cleared Prelims under the Rajiv Gandhi Abhayahastam Scheme, the chief minister said that notifications have already been issued for this purpose.

He also revealed the government’s plan to appoint vice-chancellors, professors, assistant and associate professors in all the state universities within 15 days.

Slamming the previous BRS government for neglecting the education sector in the state, he said that the Congress government has decided to construct an integrated residential school in every Assembly constituency and Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

“Our education is limited to obtaining certificates. Thousands of youngsters have completed engineering courses but they do not have the skills required by the companies. The companies are also facing difficulties in getting people who have the requisite skills. To solve this problem and eliminate the problem of unemployment, Young India Skill University has been started. This year, we will be providing training to 2,000 people without wasting the academic year. From the next academic year, the university will give training to 20,000 people,” he said.

He said that though Telangana is ahead in development, it lags behind Bihar and Rajasthan in terms of number of aspirants qualifying for civil service exams.

The CM stated that the government will provide an additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those who clear Mains exam. He promised that those who have qualified in the civils Prelims, Mains and interview, if they face any difficulties in the selection process, should inform him and the ministers, and that those issues will be resolved.