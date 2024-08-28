At first SPEED meet, Telangana CM expedites work on OGH

HYDERABAD: To facilitate the relocation and construction of Osmania Hospital in Goshamahal, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to transfer 32 acres of land belonging to the Police department to the Health department.

At the first review meeting on the various development works under the SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient, and Effective Delivery) plan, the chief minister directed them to finalise an action plan for the construction of the new building at the earliest.

The government has identified 32 acres of land in Goshamahal, where there is a police stadium and police sports complex. It may be recalled that the chief minister, during the recent Assembly session, announced that the hospital would be shifted to Goshamahal.

Revanth also discussed plans for the construction of 15 new nursing colleges and 28 new paramedical colleges. The CM also ordered the construction of Samakhya buildings for SHGs in 22 districts where such structures don’t exist. He asked authorities to identify and allot one acre of land in each district for this purpose.

The chief minister assured people that the existing buildings of Osmania Hospital will be protected as historical and heritage structures.

Designs for new hospital after assessing needs of next 50 years

He mentioned that as part of the Musi River Development Project, the buildings there will be transformed into historical and heritage sites to attract tourists.

During the meeting, the CM suggested that the designs for the new hospital construction should be made after assessing the needs of the next 50 years. He emphasised that connectivity should be improved so that people coming from different areas can reach the hospital without any traffic problems, and that roads should be designed in all four directions around the hospital