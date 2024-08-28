Bail granted, BRS-BJP merger pending: Mahesh Goud

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were behind BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha getting bail in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Stating that they were not finding fault with the courts or judges, the Congress leaders alleged that bail was granted to Kavitha as there was a merger agreement between the BRS and BJP. In a statement issued here, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that the BRS leaders met the BJP leaders in New Delhi a day before the bail was granted to Kavitha.

“It was expected (Kavitha’s bail). Bail is granted and merger of BRS into BJP is pending. Granting of this bail has initiated the process of BRS-BJP merger,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, fellow TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy wanted to know why Kavitha was granted bail in just five months while AAP leader Manish Sisodia was in jail for around 15 months. He said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s return gift to the BJP for “granting” bail is a poll alliance in the upcoming local body elections in the state.

“Modi is entering into an alliance with the regional parties to strengthen the BJP. Harish and KTR are making big statements with the support of Modi and Amit Shah,” he alleged.

In another statement, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Opposition BRS is behaving as if Kavitha is cleared of all charges though she was only granted bail. He said that the trial is still on in the Delhi liquor scam cases.

“KTR criticises our Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for frequently visiting Delhi. CM goes to the capital meet the Union ministers to seek funds for the state. For the last few months, KTR has been going to Delhi to meet BJP leaders and advocates,” he said.