HYDRAA officials reach Janwada farmhouse door

HYDERABAD: AMID its demolition drive against the illegal structures constructed in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday along with irrigation officials took measurements of the Janwada farmhouse, which was taken on lease by BRS working president KT Rama Rao. HYDRAA officials also visited Salakam Cheruvu, where Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Fatima Owaisi College was allegedly constructed in the full tank level.

Officials took measurements of the farmhouse near Gandipet in Rangareddy to ascertain whether it was constructed in the FTL or not. There was talk that the farmhouse would be demolished at any moment as the High Court recently refused to pass any order to not demolish the alleged illegal structure.

Meanwhile, the BRS working president said that he would stand firm if officials find any violations and decide to demolish the allegedly illegal structure.

Rama Rao also demanded that the officials start demolishing the illegal structures of Congress leaders, including that of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

After HYDRAA officials visited the Fatima Owaisi College, Commissioner AV Ranganath told visiting BJP corporators on Tuesday that if the college was demolished in the middle of the academic year, students would suffer. He said the illegal structures of the college and another educational institution owned by former minister Ch Malla Reddy located near a water body near Dulapally would be razed later.