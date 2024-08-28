Info collection from Sept 17 for issue of health, ration cards

HYDERABAD: The state government has set the ball rolling for issue of new ration and health cards.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to make necessary arrangements to organise the 10-day Praja Palana programme in all villages and municipal wards across the state from September 17 to collect details of ration and health cards.

The chief minister, along with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, held a review meeting with officials at the Secretariat. During the meeting, Revanth made it clear that there will be no link between ration cards and health cards and that they will be issued separately.

The CM said that health cards will form the basis for providing assistance under Rajiv Aarogyasri services and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He instructed the Health department officials to conduct a study to finalise the procedure to be followed for issuing digital health cards and also the medical tests be done to record the health profile of people.

He also asked them to check if such tests should be conducted by holding health camps in the villages or with the help of laboratories. Stating that France has the best policy in issuing digital health cards, the CM asked officials to study that country’s model.

CM expresses concern over rising viral fever cases

Meanwhile, expressing concern over rising cases of dengue, chikungunya and viral fevers in the state, Revanth directed the officials to be vigilant against such seasonal diseases. He advised them to take appropriate preventive measures by intensifying fogging and spraying to eradicate mosquito menace across the state.

While stressing the need to ensure that fogging is done regularly in all areas under the GHMC and for the officials to make field visits, the CM warned that employees who are found wanting in discharge of their responsibilities will be suspended.

He also asked district collectors and Panchayat Raj officials to initiate a special drive against seasonal diseases in their respective districts.