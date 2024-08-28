Justice league

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday has issued notices to the Union of India and several state authorities following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Bakka Judson. The PIL questions the inaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation in addressing the petitioner’s complaints regarding an allegedly illegal land lease deal involving government officials and a private entity.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, issued the notices to the Secretary of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India, the CBI, and the State of Telangana. The state authorities notified include the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretaries of the Revenue and Youth Advancement Tourism and Culture Departments, and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

The PIL filed by Judson alleges the officials engaged in illegal and unauthorised activities by leasing out valuable government land. The land in question, a 3-acre plot located in Sy.No.91, Gachibowli, Serilingampally, was allegedly leased to Saptarishi Hotels Private Limited without any legal title or ownership, causing a significant loss to the public exchequer estimated at Rs 159.48 crore.

Judson is seeking a directive from the court for the CBI to conduct a investigation. The court asked the respondents to file responses and adjourned the matter for four weeks.