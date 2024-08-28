KTR seethes at ‘modified’ TG emblem

WARANGAL: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade pulled up town planning wing employees on Tuesday after they displayed a banner in front of the GWMC office on Sunday showing a modified version of the state emblem.

She served memos to them and replaced the banner, which was about the Land Regularisation Scheme, after BRS working president KT Rama Rao underscored the matter on X, questioning how the emblem could be used if the state government had not officially released it yet. He alleged that the emblem was deliberately leaked by the government.

The modified version of the emblem did not have the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar. This did not go down well with Rama Rao, who said these prestigious symbols should not have been removed. He wanted to know if the displayed emblem had official sanction.