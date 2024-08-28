Union Minister Bandi's jibe at BRS, Congress: KTR asks SC to initiate contempt proceedings

HYDERABAD: While Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay sarcastically congratulated the Congress and its lawyers for securing bail for MLC K Kavitha, BRS working president KT Rama Rao hit back at the former, saying that the BJP leader was casting aspersions on the Supreme Court.

Immediately after the apex court granted bail to Kavitha, Bandi Sanjay posted on X: “Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress — BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine (sic).”

Responding to the allegations of Sanjay, BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote on X: “You’re a Union minister in-charge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court!! Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings (sic).”

In another post on X, Rama Rao said: “Thank You Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed.”

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said the SC ruling is not only a victory for Kavitha but also a reaffirmation of the strength of India’s legal system. He praised Kavitha’s resilience and courage, noting that she had endured a difficult ordeal over the past five months. Another BRS leader Manne Krishank posted on X: “All those pseudo intellectuals and Constitution guardians who are creating a story of BRS joining with BJP should know that the release order was given by Supreme Court. Are you doubting the Supreme Court?? (sic)”