Kerala’s spirit of reform resonates with Telangana’s values: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the spirit of reform and social progress that one witnesses in Kerala resonates deeply with the values that “we hold dear” in Telangana as well.

Vikramarka, who was the chief guest at the mass marriage of 400 couples organised by Oachira Parabrahma Temple Administration Board, Kerala on Wednesday, said he was honoured to be at the temple that has been a beacon of spiritual and social enlightenment for centuries. Lauding the temple for its tradition of hosting the mass marriages, he said it was a reflection of commitment to a more inclusive and just society.

By providing economically and socially disadvantaged couples with the opportunity to get married with dignity and without the burden of financial strain, the temple and its administration demonstrated a spirit of compassion and social responsibility.

The event was attended by Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan, MP KC Venugopal and MLA Ramesh Chennithala.

Bhatti recalled that Kerala’s temples have historically been more than just places of worship. They have been centres of social reform, education and community building.