NIEPID job fair opens up possibilities for PwDs

HYDERABAD: Around 250 persons with disabilities (PwDs) attended a job fair called Accessibility Conclave, organised by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, and Young Indians, a non-profit and an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The event at NIEPID was held to provide opportunities to differently abled people, most of whom are students at NIEPID under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Young Indians chairperson Shivani Loya told TNIE, “The job fair aims to provide opportunities to PwDs in various industries, including hotels, MNCs and supermarkets. This will provide access and therefore bridge the gap between them and the outer world.”

NIEPID Director BV Ram Kumar said the Institute is partnering with Young Indians across different verticals. “The event aims to sensitise society and show PwDs how to lead their lives independently. The idea is about prevention, early intervention and rehabilitation.”