Colleges get 7 days to submit documents

The encroachment covers buildings (one acre), permanent sheds (two acres), vehicle parking (three acres) and MLR college roads (2.24 acres) totalling 8.24 acres, the revenue authorities alleged.

The tahsildar’s notice claimed encroachments on about 8.5 acres of the lake. Institutions, covering 17.5 acres across various survey numbers, urged HC to direct HYDRAA from demolishing their structures.

Even as the court was hearing the WPs, the Revenue officials asked the management to make alternative arrangements to run the educational institutions. Revenue and irrigation officials had earlier inspected the college premises and a few months ago, demolished some of the buildings constructed in the FTL/buffer zone of the lake.

As per the notice, the authorities directed to remove the structures in the Chinna Damera Cheruvu or else necessary action will be initiated by the under Telangana Land and Trees Act, 2002 and appropriate sections of TS (TA) Irrigation Act, 1357 Fasli.

In court, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the tahsildar had demarcated the FTL without adhering to the due process outlined in the Survey and Boundaries Act. He contended that the tahsildar should have coordinated with survey authorities for accurate FTL determination and presented documentation, including 2007 construction permits from the Gram Panchayat, to validate the legality of the institutions’ buildings.

Justice Lakshman, setting aside the tahsildar’s notice, treated it as a show cause notice, giving the petitioners seven days to submit all necessary documents. The tahsildar must review these documents, provide a hearing, and issue orders in accordance with the law. The judge also instructed that no action be taken against the institutions for one week.