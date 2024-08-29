Telangana partners with NSIC to train 50K youth in skill development

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said on Wednesday that 50,000 youngsters will be provided skill training in various fields over the next three to four years in collaboration with the National Small Scale Industries Corporation (NSIC).

As per an MoU signed with the Telangana Industries and Commerce Department at the Secretariat, NSIC will provide skill training and assist small industries in purchasing raw materials and selling products.

A programme named Tejas (Telangana Entrepreneurs Journey for Aspirations and Achieving Success) has been initiated for the same.

The minister said more attention will be given at the district level, adding that skill development and trained human resources will be available for medium, small and micro industries.

Stating that NSIC has entered into such an agreement with the Telangana government for the first time, the minister added, “Most of the employment opportunities can be create through small industries, and therefore the government will support their growth and expansion.” Meanwhile, the UN, in collaboration with the Melinda Gates Foundation, will undertake a study in Telangana on opportunities to increase the participation of women and small-scale enterprises in the agri-food system. The UN Executive Secretary of the United Nations ESCAP, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana met the minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday.