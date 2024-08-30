HYDRAA teeth to get sharper on eviction cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to transfer authority to HYDRAA for issuing all types of eviction notices related to constructions on lakes, parks, canals and government lands. This move will consolidate responsibilities of issuing notices and evictions currently handled by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Land Encroachment Act, Land Grabbing Act, Walta Act and the Irrigation Department Act. Additionally, the conservation of Gandipet and Himayatsagar lakes will be shifted from the Water Board to HYDRAA.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a high-level meeting to formulate a comprehensive action plan in response to the recent Telangana High Court orders over the removal of encroachments on lakes and water bodies and preservation of government property. The meeting focused on handing over more powers and personnel to HYDRAA for the protection of government sites, lakes and properties.

Santhi Kumari noted that the current practice of issuing separate notices from Irrigation department, GHMC, Municipal Administration Department, Panchayat Raj, Walta and other departments is creating confusion. To address this, she directed the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Department to finalise procedures for all eviction notices to be issued by HYDRAA within the ORR limits. Additional officers and staff for HYDRAA will be allotted soon. Issues also related to FTL, nala encroachment, government vacant lots and park conservation will also be included under HYDRAA’s purview.